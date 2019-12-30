Two Zimbabweans steal R3m fuel in SA

Captain Lloyd Ramovha

JOHANNESBURG. — Two Zimbabwean men have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel worth more than R3 million at a Transnet station in Warden, Free State.

A Hawks team arrested the pair, aged 38 and 43 on Sunday after a tip-off that four tankers were reportedly transporting the fuel to Gauteng.

“Four tankers laden with stolen diesel and petrol were intercepted near a farm in Presentkraal Street. They have been seized for further investigation,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said yesterday.

“The incident is one of many that are still under investigation by the Hawks which is now becoming a serious national threat.”

Ramovha said the pair, who are both Zimbabwean nationals, were expected to appear in the Warden Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. They face charges of theft and damaging essential infrastructure. — News24.