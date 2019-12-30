Gospel music fiesta at HICC

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

Arts Correspondent

Gospel music fans are in for a treat on New Year’s Day tomorrow at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

All big players in the genre will share one stage, something that has not happened in many years.

The stellar line-up will include Janet Manyowa, Minister Michael Mahendere, Takesure Zamar Ncube, Tembalami, The Charamba’s and Mathias Mhere.

Janet Manyowa

The setting is perfect for a massive gig, as the sound and lighting will be expected to be of the highest quality, without any glitches that have spoilt other previous performances.

To spice up things, organisers of the gig have included man-of-the-moment in Zimbabwe’s music circles, Mambo Dhuterere.

Some gospel music fans argue that Mambo Dhuterere should not be on the line-up because they view his music as not carrying the ethos of the gospel of Christ.

However, others say there is no beat to define gospel music.

To this group, anything goes — Zimdancehall, sungura, rhumba, rock, country, reggae — you name it.

All these have been used to serenade Christians in worship.

It will be the first time for many to see Mambo Dhuterere, the hit maker on stage, and he has a lot to prove as this platform ceases to be just about entertainment, but also ministering to those who would have paid their hard-earned money.

So diverse is the line-up that there will be enough for everyone.

The Charambas, the torch-bearers in the gospel music fraternity, will be coming in with their flair of traditional home-grown rhythms, while the likes of Tembalami and Mhere will offer the crowd energetic tracks to get them dancing on their first day of the year.

Tembalami

Minister Mahendere, a product of the famous Mahendere Brothers, has since grown his own brand of gospel music with his band — Direct Worship — that has taken music lovers by storm.

He has been dominating the airwaves of late with his various musical projects.

Janet Manyowa and Nyasha Mutonhori will be coming in with their soothing jams, while Zamar’s booming voice is expected to mesmerise the crowd.

Such gigs are rare and far between, but hopefully this one will be the beginning of something new.