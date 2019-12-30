Livestock under threat in Masvingo

Sydney Mubaiwa in Zaka

THe prolonged drought is threatening to wipe out livestock in Masvingo, with over 500 cattle and 40 donkeys having already died as a result of dwindling pastures and water sources according to a report by the provincial development coordinator Mr Samuel Mbetsa.

Most parts of the province have not received rainfall since the beginning of the rainy season, with Chiredzi South, Zaka, Chivi and Mwenezi being the most affected.

Mr Mbetsa said the illegal movement and straying of animals in search of pastures and water sources had also led to the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

“I can confirm that the situation is very bad and cattle are dying on a daily basis,” he said.

“The figures recorded might even be inaccurate because there is completely no grass and the situation is likely to affect people because some of them have already exhausted their food reserves.

“We were used to having good rains in the past, so most people sold the grain they had expecting a good harvest this farming season.”

Mr Mbetsa advised farmers to start de-stocking their livestock to avoid losses.

“Farmers are encouraged to de-stock,” he said.

“For example, sell older animals and save younger and productive ones.

“They need to select unproductive cattle and sell so that they get money to buy supplementary feeds. It is better to sell at a lower price than to lose the whole herd as a result of the drought.”

Speaking during a full council meeting recently, Zaka District crops and livestock officer Mr Kennedy Pedzisai said a large number of cattle in the district were succumbing to drought and the situation had been further worsened by the drying up of water sources.

“Our farmers are loosing their livestock due to lack of water and pastures,” he said.

“Water sources like rivers and major dams are drying up. Hay bales are being sold at unaffordable prices, which is far much beyond the reach of many communal farmers. Farmers are being advised to get rid of unnecessary stock to reduce pressure on resources. They should also grow fodder crops to have supplementary feeds in the advent of droughts.”

Chiredzi South Member of Parliament Cde Callisto Gwanetsa said he was already alerting farmers in worst affected areas, urging those with large herds of cattle to de-stock.

“We have not received even a single drop of rain this season, so cattle are dying in large numbers,” he said.

“I am urging those with large herds to sell some of the cattle and buy supplementary feed for a manageable size.

“There is no need to keep a lot of cattle that will eventually die from drought.

“Government, through the Social Welfare Department, together with non-governmental organisations, has started the distribution of food handouts to the people.”

Mwenezi East legislator Cde Joosbi Omar revealed that the district risked losing a significant number of cattle due to drought.