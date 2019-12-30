DeMbare keen to bounce back

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

STUNG by mediocre performances in the last few seasons, the management at Dynamos has vowed to fight tooth and nail to bring the giants back on their feet in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

DeMbare, who won the league title a record 21 times in Zimbabwe, have apparently lost their grip as a result of the influx of corporate-backed teams in the league.

The other giants — CAPS United and Highlanders — are also a pale shadow of their former selves in the domestic league that has been dominated by the likes of FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn.

As a result, the traditional giants have already started rebuilding for the next season. DeMbare signed their former defender Partson Jaure on a one year deal last Friday in their quest to bring back the experience that has been lacking in Tonderai Ndiraya’s team.

They announced two more arrivals yesterday after signing forwards Nkosi Mhlanga from Yadah and an unheralded ex-Prince Edward High School student Tanaka Chidhobha.

The Glamour Boys spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said they were keen to assemble a strong team that should be able to take them back to the prestigious CAF inter-club competitions.

“We would want to make sure that the team is competitive. So we have committed ourselves to back the coach in every manner possible.

“For the sake of experience, we have so far brought back Jaure. More experience will be coming to strengthen the squad.

“I am glad we have signed two more players; Nkosi and Tanaka.

“As we have said before, we want Dynamos to come back and claim its place in Zimbabwe.

“We know where we belong, so we have grand plans where are looking beyond just winning the domestic league title.

“Our supporters have been very patient with us over the years and we are saying we have to strengthen our squad and give value to our supporters.

“The whole executive is solidly behind our coach and we’re going to do everything necessary to make sure that our coach has the necessary support,” said Farawo.

Mhlanga (26) has had Premiership experience playing for Yadah, while 19-year old Chidhobha is still a greenhorn who graduated recently from schools’ football at Prince Edward High School.

Dynamos last won the Castle Lager Premiership title five years ago when their impressive run of winning four championships on the bounce under Callisto Pasuwa was brought to a halt.

But the wheels have since come off their wagon and have struggled to stamp their authority.

DeMbare have had to rebuild their team every season by conducting trials, but the calibre of players they got lacked the right quality to bring back the glory days.

It appeared DeMbare have lost the appeal which made them the team of choice with local players in the past.

The corporate-backed teams like FC Platinum, who have won the last three league titles, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and 2015 champions Chicken Inn have been getting all the best players on the market because of their financial muscle.

Dynamos last year landed a decent deal with Gold Leaf Tobacco to bankroll their operations under the Rudland and George cigarette brand and they are hoping to leverage on that support to be competitive.

There were rumours yesterday that they had signed defender Dexter Phiri from ZPC Kariba, but Farawo was quick to dismiss the news.

CAPS United also have been raising their game following the latest disappointment in the league race.

They could have won the just-ended Premiership title had they played their cards well, but they lost it on the last day to FC Platinum.

The Green Machine are already planning for next season and have signed two players — Leeroy Mavhunga from Yadah and ex-Harare City prodigy Tatenda Tsumba.