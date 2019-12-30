Polad to engage Sadc, African Union

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Parties under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) plan to engage SADC, African Union, European Union and United Nations member states to explain their mandate as they press ahead with finding lasting solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

An information desk is also being set up to raise awareness about the activities of POLAD.

In the coming year, POLAD wants to assist Government to ensure constitutional and electoral reforms are in place.

This comes after President Mnangagwa lauded POLAD members for their commitment towards nation-building and unity since its inception in May.

MDC-T vice president Mr Obert Gutu told The Herald yesterday that they plan to engage important global players.

“We are going to engage all SADC countries in order to explain to them the key objectives and major focus of POLAD. We will also engage the AU, the EU and the United Nations, our plate is already full even before the New Year starts,” said Mr Gutu.

“We are setting up a cutting-edge information sub-committee that is going to disseminate information relating to POLAD activities to all corners of Zimbabwe.

“Within the next 90 days, virtually every Zimbabwean will be hearing, thinking and even dreaming about POLAD. We have got the requisite technical skills and intellectual fire-power to repackage and rebrand POLAD.”

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku said POLAD will make good on constitutional, electoral and economic policy reforms.

Prof Madhuku advised Government bureaucrats not to bypass POLAD, especially on constitutional amendments.

“In 2020, we will make concrete all our proposed reforms in various aspects, particularly constitutional and electoral reforms and economic policy reforms.

“We will seek to ensure that all the constitutional and electoral reforms required for the 2023 general election are in place by end of 2020.

“We will seek to ensure that all arms of Government appreciate the role of POLAD. For example, we will expect the Minister of Justice to delay his proposed Constitutional amendments until POLAD has completed its proposals so that only one omnibus Constitutional Amendment Bill incorporating POLAD proposals that would have been accepted by Government is presented to Parliament,” he said.

POLAD co-convener Retired Justice Selo Nare said some of their successes this year include visiting Cyclone Idai victims and mobilising resources for the affected communities.

“Another major highlight was the positive response by Government in subsiding mealie-meal after POLAD’s engagement with responsible ministers.

“The response by SADC to POLAD in solidarity with the Government on the unconditional removal of sanctions was also a major success,” said Rtd Justice Nare.