Empire Actors couple joins A-List celebrities’ Vic Falls stampede

ANOTHER American celebrity couple Trai Byers and Grace Gealey-Byers visited Victoria Falls during the weekend in what tourism authorities said is a further endorsement of Zimbabwe as a destination of choice.

The Byers who got married in 2016, both star in the hit television series Empire which started in 2015. In the award-winning series, Grace plays Anika Calhoun while Trai plays Andre Lyon the son of music mogul Lucious Lyon. They posted their pictures during a tour of Falls as they gushed over the natural wonder.

Grace Byers (who plays Anika Calhoun on hit American series Empire) and her husband Trai Byers (who plays Andre Lyon, son to music mogul Lucious the same series) stunned by the beauty of the Victoria Falls. (pic cred Grace Byers’ Instagram page)

Mrs Byers could not hide her excitement and praise for Zimbabwe when she posted on her Twitter account @LadyGraceByers: “Zimbabwe- we’ve never seen anything like this rainbow or these Falls. Look at God. Thank you for bringing us joy.” In another tweet, the couple posted:

“It’s true, Africa. You were life-changing. In awe of your beauty, magic + splendor. Will be back soon-soon.