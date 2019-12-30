JUST IN: Mupfumira demands NSSA audit report

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira, has requested the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) financial audited report from the period between 2015 to 2018 from the prosecution saying there were issues she wanted to ascertain before her trial commences.

Mupfumira, who has since enlisted the services of advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba after lawyer Charles Chinyama renounced his brief, also demanded that the State furnish her with a written agreement between NSSA and Public Service Commission on a US$90 000 loan she allegedly authorised.

She also wrote a letter to the State demanding a Cabinet Minister’s handbook, which chronicles her expected duties and responsibilities during her tenure in office.

Mupfumira said the documents will help her in preparations for her trial in which she is jointly charged with former secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Ngoni Masuka, on two counts of criminal abuse of office and another count of concealing a transaction from a principal.

Her trial was supposed to commence today but was deferred to January 16 and 17 next year after Mupfumira and Masoka told Harare magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi that they could not start trial without the documents.