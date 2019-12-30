Drought, failing economy, protests, rights abuses dim Mnangagwa’s shine

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

HARARE – After two years of intensifying repression and worsening economic hardships, the euphoria that marked the end of Robert Mugabe’s 38-year hold on power is dissipating in Zimbabwe.

The late Mugabe, who ruled the southern African country since Independence in 1980, was toppled in a coup engineered by his lieutenants in 2017.

He was succeeded by long-time confidante President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose dramatic rise brought in hope of freedom for many after years of authoritarian rule.

President Mnangagwa promised to steer the country into a democracy and styled his leadership as a “new dispensation.”

“I am soft as wool,” he said at the time.