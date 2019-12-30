Chivaviro traces his roots in DVD

AWARD-WINNING gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro says he has managed to shoot some videos for his latest album Excellence in rural Gokwe where he spent much of his childhood.



BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

“I am so excited that finally we have managed to shoot some videos in Gokwe, in the rural area where I grew up. The videos are Tinyaradzei, Tora Zita and Mufudzi. I started liking music when my late father was a chorister in Gokwe as I was growing up. I was then introduced to instrumentals in 1993 by the late Brian Sibalo,” he said.

“It had always been my wish to shoot a video in Gokwe, but the wishes could not materialise earlier due to financial constraints. The DVD’s scenes were also shot in Harare, Gaborone, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Qatar, Cape Town and Johannesburg.”

Chivaviro said the production and release of the DVD, which features his fans from around the world who sent in video clips, was delayed due to commitments and the need to dish out a quality product.

“Every year we release an audio album and usually release its DVD midyear, but this time around we delayed due to personal commitments and the need to produce a quality product. The new DVD which is now available on YouTube has seven songs that include a Christmas bonus,” he said.