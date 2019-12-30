Caps agree terms with Mavunga

CAPS United are close to making their first signing in preparation for next season after agreeing terms with Warriors and Yadah midfielder Leeroy Mavunga.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Green Machine lost the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in the most painful way in the just ended season, losing the title on the last day of the campaign.

They were beaten in by the Zvishavane-based FC Platinum in the title decider at the National Sports Stadium.

The Harare giants, it seems are, however, determined to correct the wrongs from the past season and reclaim the glory they last tasted in 2016, by reinforcing their squad.

United finance manager Morton Dodzo confirmed that the team was close to making Mavunga their first major signing and is likely to be confirmed when the player transfer window opens on Wednesday.

“Our institution has interest in securing the boy. But he is still contracted to Yadah so what we did was to seek permission from his club to talk to him which was granted,” Dodzo said.

“We met with him and his representatives and we discussed personal terms. He agreed in principle. We have given him a draft of the contract for further perusal. What is now left is for the clubs to engage and agree on the transfer,” he added.

Reports yesterday suggested that the 19-year-old star had already penned a two-year contract with the Darlington Dodo-coached side.

“We have seen reports on social media to that effect, but the truth is that the deal hasn’t been concluded. We are hoping that the reports will not jeopardise the negotiations. The good thing is that the player himself is willing to join our club. We hope we would have completed the deal before Friday. We would have wanted to complete the negotiations as soon as possible, but we have some officials who are still on holiday and that has delayed the process,” Dodzo said.

Dodzo also refuted reports suggesting that the club will release a number of senior players including Soccer Star of the Year Joel “Josta” Ngodzo.

Other players who are reportedly on their way out are Soccer Star of the Year finalist Phineas Bhamusi, Valentine Musarurwa and goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba.

“How can we release a player like Josta, the Soccer Star of the Year? Does that make any sense, honestly? Those players are some of our best players and the last thing we would want is to see them leaving. No one has indicated that they want to leave.

“There are a lot of things that we consider first before we can release a player. The most important one is the financial implications of doing it.”

But it is the capture of Mavunga that would excite a lot of Caps United fans.

The winger is one of the most talented players in the local league, with his dazzling skills and pace, making him a nightmare for many defenders.

At 19-years, he has over 10 caps with the senior national team, and has two Cosafa gold medals to show for it.

He has also been invited for trials at Portuguese top flight clubs before, including at giants Benfica. Mavunga has, however, failed to find suitors on all occasions.

His imminent joining of Caps United is expected to add depth to the squad which looked heavily depleted late in the campaign last year due to injuries to key personnel.

At one point, Dodo had only 15 players in his matchday squad, including three goalkeepers.