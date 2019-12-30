TelOne ready to let Gumbo, Mutasa go

TELONE are ready to let go of coach Rahman Gumbo and his assistant Lloyd Mutasa after the team was demoted to the unfashionable Division One.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The highly-regarded coaches joined TelOne half way through the recently ended season, with the target of helping the Gweru-based side preserve their premiership status. They failed and the team finished 16th on the 18-team log table.

Gumbo and Mutasa replaced Jairos Tapera and Joel Lupahla.

Despite their failure to save the team from relegation, Gumbo and Mutasa have been asked by the club’s management to stay on.

There are, however, rumours that the two want to leave, with reports linking Gumbo to a vacant Highlanders job, while Mutasa is said to be heading across town to promoted side Whawha.

Highlanders top job fell vacant following the departure of Dutchman Heindrikus Pieter de Jongh who is said to be joining FC Platinum from next month.

“It is up to them to decide if they want to stay or move on,” said TelOne President Lloyd Mthethwa.

“We still want them at the club, because we appreciate the work they did despite us getting relegated at the end,”

“I think we all saw that their arrival at the club changed fortunes for the team, but we were unfortunate.

TelOne are believed to be looking to buy a franchise to return to the premier league, with Tenax the target.

The team is owned by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPSC), who also owns Whawha. With Fifa’s laws prohibiting an entity/business or a person to own two clubs who play in the same competition, reports suggest that ZPSC want to dispose of Tenax.

But if they fail to get the franchise, which is reportedly also being chased by Masvingo United, TelOne could play in Division One next year.

“There is nothing much to talk about regarding that issue (buying a franchise), but if something materialises, we will notify you,” he said.

Meanwhile, a number of big clubs continue to prey on TelOne players, with defensive midfielders Emmanuel Zinyama and Innocent Zambezi reportedly targeted by Ngezi Platinum Stars.

King Nadolo remains a prime target for FC Platinum, Ngezi and ZPC Kariba. The player’s manager Basil Tangamani said they will reveal his move next week.