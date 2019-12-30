Chiwenga back in China for ‘review’…Zim health sector coughs

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga is back in China for treatment just over a month after returning from the Asian country, where he underwent a life-saving operation on an undisclosed illness.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU/PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

Chiwenga returned to Zimbabwe on November 24 after a four-month-long stay in China, where he was receiving treatment over suspected food poisoning.

The VP had also spent time in South Africa and India receiving treatment for the ailment.

Mnangagwa told congregants attending a thanksgiving and prayer day in Bulawayo yesterday that the former army general, who led a coup which toppled the late Robert Mugabe in November 2017, was back in China.

“As we pray, let us remember our Vice-President, Constantino Chiwenga in prayer, who went back to China for review,” Mnangagwa said.

Chiwenga is among a number of government officials trekking to neighbouring countries or overseas to seek medical attention following the collapse of the country’s health sector.

Doctors have also been on strike since September 2 demanding better salaries and working conditions.

The government fired 448 doctors.

Dilapidated infrastructure, lack of equipment and drugs, brain drain and inhibitive costs are some of the challenges bedevilling the health sector.

Mnangagwa also urged citizens to be united because this was key to the development of the nation.

“As Zimbabweans, we should work. After man got in touch with sin in the Bible, he was told he will eat from his sweat, so I encourage Zimbabweans to work so that we can achieve our vision,” Mnangagwa told the congregants.

The event, held under the theme Counting our Blessings: Let us, through Home-Grown Unity, Affirm Work and Pray to Achieve our National Vision, was organised by the Faith for the Nation Campaign, a group of various church denominations.

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said solutions to fix the nation’s problems were supposed to come from within the country.

“We will resist any solutions that come from other countries, the solutions must come from this country. We will continue to talk and emphasise the issue of dialogue, but we will, however, exclude the outsiders,” Mutendi said.