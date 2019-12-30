Incarcerated Marry Chiwenga in health scare

INCARCERATED wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry’s health has reportedly deteriorated dangerously while in remand prison ahead of her bail application hearing tomorrow.

BY MOSES MATENGA/EVERSON MUSHAVA

Her father, Keni, denied social media reports that she had been rushed to hospital, but told NewsDay yesterday that his daughter was, indeed, unwell and remained incarcerated.

Mubaiwa said Marry had been unwell for some time, while her lawyer, Taona Nyamakura, told the court at her initial bail hearing that she was being denied access to her doctors during the incarceration.

She is facing allegations of trying to kill her husband, a former army commander, and of externalising foreign currency.

“She is unwell. She had been unwell before as she went there (to remand prison). That is the issue we really feel concerned about,” he said

Marry was arrested on December 14 and is held at Chikurubi Female Prison after she was denied bail.

The former top model has been battling to secure bail and will be back in court on Tuesday for her bail hearing after spending the Christmas holiday behind bars.

On reports that she was taken to hospital, Mubaiwa said: “I have spoken to people who are there, she is there (remand prison), she was not taken to hospital, but if you had seen her before, she has been unwell and like I said, that remains a major concern for us.”

However, some close relatives who visited Marry yesterday said the former model was not hospitalised as claimed.

“Yes, we saw her, she was doing as well as can be (under) the circumstances. That she has healthy problems is not a secret,” a relative said on condition of anonymity.

Prior to her arrest, pictures of Marry showed her with swollen arms and legs.

She claimed in her court papers that she was a victim of an assassination attempt when a hand grenade was thrown at a Zanu PF rally in Bulawayo in June 2018, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly being the target in the run up to the 2018 elections.

Several top Zanu PF officials, including Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri, were injured.

The VP filed for divorce soon after he returned from China, where he was being treated for suspected poisoning.

Marry said in court that her estranged husband had caused her arrest so that he gains an upper hand in the divorce case currently before the courts.