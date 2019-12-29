Rev Chivariro unveils Christmas present

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro has released a DVD album for his offering “Excellent”, which he has described as a Christmas present for his fans.

The DVD album has seven videos that are now available on YouTube.

The “Ebenezer” hitmaker said he incorporated the video for his latest collaboration with Blessing Shumba titled “Hakuna Anoramba” to give the release a fresh sound.

In an interview, Chivaviro said he took his time to work on the project and is hoping that fans will like it.

“We usually release our DVD albums in the middle of the year. But this time we changed strategy by delaying the release time because we wanted to achieve certain levels of video quality.”

Reflecting on the year, Chivaviro described 2019 as a good period that saw him travelling to many nations to minister through music and preaching the word of God.

“This was a great year for us. Together with my band we had the privilege to perform in America twice. We also visited Qatar as well as United Arab Emirates and Botswana.

“We believe this was the best of all the years as we incorporated music more into the preaching ministry and the results were amazing,” said Chivaviro.

In September, he received a philanthropic award at the Christian Fellowship International annual congress in Atlanta, United States, for using music to help disadvantaged communities in Zimbabwe.

He was also delighted that his son Tinashe followed his in his footsteps by venturing into the music industry through the release of his debut single titled “Nguva Dzamwari”.

“As a father, when I discovered his talent, I was happy because I now know that even if I am no longer there my legacy will still live on through him.”

Chivariro said he will not release an album in 2020 but rather dedicate the year to help his son establish his own brand.

Tinashe has just completed his first album that is due for release soon. Chivaviro said his worst experience this year was losing the late musical icon and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi whom he regarded as his mentor who introduced him into the music industry.