Churches, traditional leaders call for unity in Zimbabwe

LOCAL church and traditional leaders say Zimbabweans need to unite in addressing day to day challenges and support the vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the attainment of a middle-income economy by 2030.

As the National Thanksgiving and Dedication service got underway in Bulawayo this Sunday, the voice of the church was clear -there is no nation that can realise prosperity and progress on a divided platform.

“We want to express particular appreciation for your sensitivity on calling upon the nation to pray. Our indigenous churches are rising up in unity. We have felt as we prayed and listened that as churches we must acknowledge before God that Zimbabwe is a blessed nation. Even when there have been challenges we want to thank God for leaders who have been sensitive to the people,” said Rev Andrew Wutawunashe of the Family of God Church.

Traditional leaders through the chiefs’ council encouraged citizens to live in harmony and appreciate government efforts in addressing the challenges facing the nation.

“As traditional leaders, we have been trying to work with the churches for the good of the nation. Traditional leaders are from God. This is very good for this country. We were waiting for this moment as a country. National thanksgiving and dedication is something that has been missing in our society. Let us inculcate values of gratitude in our society,” Chief Fortune Charumbira said.

The National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service was held under the theme: “Counting our Blessings – Let us through home grown unity affirm work and pray to achieve our national vision”, with the annual event now attracting multitudes locally and across the globe.