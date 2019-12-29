Zimbabwe govt pledges fast-track reform

Nick Mangwana

GOVERNMENT is set to implement all recommendations raised by the Kgalema Motlanthe led Commission, those cited by election observer missions and a few other democracy related reforms by June next year, Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana has said.

He was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in the wake of pressure on government by both the international community and locals to set in motion all reforms identified and recommended by election observer missions last year.

A Commission of Inquiry into the August 2018 army killings on civilians also emerged with its own recommendations.

However, Mangwana said some reforms were already being implemented with the National Peace and reconciliation Commission (NPRC) playing a central role.

“They will all be implemented as promised; we expect to have implemented all of them by June 2020,” said the top government official.

“There are some which are already being implemented such as issues around the Gukurahundi (atrocities).

“There are however some which cannot be implemented right now like the SADC recommendation for election results to be released earlier, we will have to ensure we do that in the next general election.”

Although the pre-2018 election environment was generally peaceful, American, European and other independent observer missions noted massive use of food for vote buying, intimidation and other malpractices linked to the ruling party.

The missions also questioned the independence and transparency of election body Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The European Union mission and Motlanthe Commission further bemoaned the use of live ammunition on civilians claiming six lives on 1 August, soon after the disputed election.

Added Mangwana; “We are working on three types as we speak, the Motlanthe recommendations, election observer missions and the ease of doing business recommendations.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe is open for business mantra has failed to gain any traction following rampant rights abuses by his administration.