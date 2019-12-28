WATCH: Drake on Rihanna, Chris Brown and feud with Pusha T

Drake also opened up about his feud with fellow rapper Pusha T, saying that Kanye West – who signed Pusha to his record label in 2011 – was the root cause of their issues.

He told Rap Radar: “I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews.

“I know that … There’s something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is.”

[embedded content]

Despite this, Drake remains respectful of Kanye as a musician.

He explained: “I could never ever ever ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about him in a positive light, and I still feel all those same things.

“He’s still my, obviously with the exception of Lil Wayne … and if I look at [Jay Z] as the guy who truly shaped the majority of my thinking, skill set, all those things, Kanye West would be my favourite artist all around. And that’s just facts. I have no problem saying that.

“Things have changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him.”