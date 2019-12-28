JUST IN: 3 killed in Gweru-Kwekwe highway accident

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Three people including the driver died on the spot while one person was critically injured when a Toyota D4D they were travelling was involved in a head on collision with a Delta beverages haulage truck at the Redcliff fly-over along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway this morning.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector,Joel Goko who was at the scene said the accident occurred around 8 am.

He said the driver of the Toyota D4D twin cab who was driving towards Kwekwe, attempted to overtake at a continuous line when the vehicle was then involved in a head-on collision with the on-coming Delta haulage truck.

“The driver and two other occupants of the Toyota D4D died on the spot while another passenger was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital,” said Insp Goko.

He said there was also pile up due to the limited navigation space at the fly over.

“A Kombi which the D4D truck was trying to overtake leading to the accident was also involved in a pile up. There were no serious injuries in the Kombi but we still need to make a follow up at the hospital,” he said