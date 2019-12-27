President distributes rice to rural communities

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa has distributed rice donated by the People’s Republic of China to rural communities, with all rural constituencies benefiting.

Each rural constituency will get 15 tonnes.

The donation supplements the grain that is distributed to rural communities on a monthly basis to fight starvation.

In a statement yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the donation was part of Government’s obligation to provide social protection to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

“The Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, has an obligation to provide social protection services to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in Zimbabwe through social transfer programmes.

“This includes, among other interventions, the provision of food relief to vulnerable households during times of drought and emergencies,” he said.

Prof Mavima said there were a number of social protection programmes and strategies being implemented by Government to ensure that all vulnerable groups in society were reached and supported.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare guarantees that the donated rice will be distributed during the festive season. In addition, distribution of grain will also continue to ensure that no one starves in Zimbabwe during the festive season and beyond,” he said.a