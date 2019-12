Chuka Umunna

WAS CHUKA Umunna’s fall from “hero to zero” in Election 2019 the most spectacular fall from grace for a politician once tipped to be the first black prime minister and once dubbed “The British Obama”?

Political commentators Kiri Kankhwende and Lester Holloway discuss.

Source: The Voice