Mnangagwa’s key cabinet staffer dies

Emmerson Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has mourned the death of the late Head of Cabinet Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr Francis Sonny Mapingire who succumbed to cancer of the colon on Christmas day.

According to the State media, Francis Sonny Mapingire who died at age 57 was described as a dignified, humble and dedicated cadre by the President in his condolence message which was delivered to the family on his behalf during the funeral service held at ZAOGA Braeside Christian Centre International.

Reading the message on behalf of the President, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration and Finance in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Martin Rushwaya described Mr Mapingire as a humble and respectable cadre.

“It was with a great sense of shock and sadness that I learnt yesterday of the untimely death of Head of Cabinet Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr Francis Sonny Mapingire who succumbed to cancer of the colon at a private hospital in Harare on Christmas Day,” he said.

“Mr Mapingire was a regular and familiar face in the Cabinet where he dutifully and diligently carried out secretarial chores in a humble and dignified manner. He commanded respect from all of us in the cabinet and his passing on leaves a yawning gap in the Secretariat which will be difficult to fill.”

“On behalf of the government, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr Mapingire’s wife Josephine and the larger Mapingire family. May they derive comfort from the knowledge that we share in their deep grief and great kiss, and more so, when they have hardly recovered from one recent loss to the family of his younger brother, Salatiel Mapingire, on 18th December 2019. Indeed the family has suffered a double tragedy.”

The body of the late Mr Mapingire will be taken to his rural home in Zaka for burial this Saturday.

He is survived by his widow Josephine and two sons — Kudzwaishe (24) and Anozivaishe (19).

Mourners are gathered at number 6103 Bloomingdale, Harare.