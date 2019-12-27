Dionne Warwick to perform in UK ‘one last time’ as part of farewell tour

Dionne Warwick

LEGENDARY SIX-TIME Grammy Award-winning recording artist Dionne Warwick is set to tour the UK and European as part of her farewell tour.

The UK and European leg, She’s Back: One Last Time, will kick off in 2020.

Warwick said: “After almost six decades I’ve decided it’s time to put away from touring trunk and focus on recording, one off concerts and special events. I still love performing live, but the rigours of travelling every day so far from home, sleeping in a different hotel each night, one concert after the other, is becoming hard. So, I’ve decided to stop touring on that level in Europe…. But I’m not retiring!”

The UK tour will begin at The Waterfront in Belfast on September 19 2020 and travel across the UK visiting Glasgow, Liverpool, Brighton, Birmingham, Gateshead and many other venues including the London Palladium on October 2 2020, before heading to Europe.

The first leg of this headline tour, in some of the UK’s most beautiful theatres, will encompass Warwick’s monumental career, with songs from her hugely successful recording catalogue including a selection of classic Warwick/Burt Bacharach/Hal David songs such as I Say A Little Prayer, Do You Know The Way To San Jose and Walk On By plus material from her brand new CD, She’s Back, which was produced by her son Damon Elliot.

Together they have created a brilliant album, different from her usual music and yet perfectly fitting. Complete with beautiful lyrics wrapped in catchy rhythms, her smooth voice leads through every song, every mood, creating a vivid picture about the ups and downs of life.

Warwick ranks among the 40 biggest hit makers of the entire rock era (1955-1999), based on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles Charts. She is one of the most-charted female vocalists of all time, with 56 of her singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998, and 80 singles making all Billboard charts combined.

‘She’s Back: One Last Time 2020 UK Tour dates:

Saturday 19th September Waterfront Theatre, Belfast

Sunday 20th September Bord Gals, Dublin

Tuesday 22nd September Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Wednesday 23rd September Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Friday 25th September Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Saturday 26th September St. David’s Hall, Cardiff

Sunday 27th September Pavilion Theatre, Plymouth

Tuesday 29th September Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

Wednesday 30th September The Dome, Brighton Friday 2nd October London Palladium

Saturday 3rd October De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Sunday 4th October The Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Tuesday 6th October Barbican Centre, York

Wednesday 7th October The Forum, Bath

Friday 9th October Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Saturday 10th October Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Monday 12th October Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Tuesday 13th October The Sage, Gateshead Tickets are on sale now