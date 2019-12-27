UPDATED: Another weekend in custody for Mubaiwa

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, will have to wait a little longer before her bail application and appeal hearings are heard at the High Court, because of legal technicalities dogging the matters.

This means Mubaiwa, who is being charged with money laundering, externalising foreign currency and attempting to murder the vice president, will spend another weekend in custody. Justice Webster Chinamora deferred both matters to Tuesday next week for hearing.

Both the prosecution led by Mr Albert Masamha and defence counsel Mr Taona Nyamakura agreed to the postponement.

More to follow…