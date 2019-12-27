Police launch manhunt for mine armed robbers

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a pistol brandishing eight-man gang that raided a mine in Sun Yet Sen and left with 22 grammes of gold, R7 000, US$130, $50, a gold scale and a detector.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred at Pick Wick Mine in Sun Yet Sen on Saturday at around 11PM.

He said the gang went to the mine office and smashed window panes and cut a burglar bar with a bolt cutter to gain access.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a theft case which occurred at Pick Wick Mine. Eight unknown suspects who were armed with a pistol arrived at the mine and found everyone asleep. They went to the mine office where they smashed window panes, cut a burglar bar with a bolt cutter in order to gain entry.

“They took a metal cash safe which contained 22 grammes of gold, R7 000, US$130 and $50. They also took a gold scale and a detector and fled,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said a clerk at the mine was awakened by the noise and saw the gang leave the mine premises with their loot.

He said she alerted Mr Misheck Sibanda who is the mine manager and he pursued the suspects who were fleeing on foot.

Ass Comm Nyathi said Mr Sibanda fired some warning shots in the air and the suspects fled leaving the stolen property hidden in a bush.

He said the gang fired some shots at Mr Sibanda’s vehicle and hit the front right tyre and he fled from the scene out of fear for his life.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects remained behind, took their loot and fled.

He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

“Investigations are underway and we appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the suspects to contact the police. We also urge members of the public to desist from confronting robbery suspects as doing so puts their lives at risk.

“They should instead alert the police,” he said. —