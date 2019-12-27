JUST IN: Mutsvangwa mourns Mapingire

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has expressed her grief after the passing of Mr Francis Sonny Mapingire who was Head of Cabinet Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Mr Mapingire succumbed to cancer of the colon at a private hospital in Harare on Christmas Day. Minister Mutsvangwa, who worked with him on the weekly Cabinet briefings, said he was a true patriot who worked tirelessly to ensure the Cabinet system was efficient.

“I had the privilege to work with Mr Mapingire on the weekly cabinet briefings, a governance innovation tool of the Second Republic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. A high minded public servant, Mapingire’s work was marked by keen sense of patriotic duty, and an intense work ethic,” she said.

“The attributes above came out of a sharp and judicious intellect that helped the public follow, appreciate and understand the direction, challenges and achievements of Government at work.”

She passed her condolences to the Mapingire family saying he will be missed.

“He will be solely missed. MHSRIP. My deepest condolences to the family as well as his workmates at OPC,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Family spokesperson and brother, Mr Munyaradzi Mapingire said he will be buried today at his rural home in Zaka, Masvingo.

Mr Mapingire started off his professional career as a teacher at Highfield High 1 from June to July 1987 before he joined the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare as an Admin officer in August of the same year.

In December 1989 he joined the Department of National Scholarships as a senior Administration officer and then moved to the Office of the President and Cabinet in 1994 before rising through the ranks to head of Cabinet Secretariat in 2009. He was studying towards a Doctor of Philosophy Degree with the Midlands State University.

He is survived by his wife Josephine and two sons, Kudzwaishe (24) and Anozivaishe (19).

Mourners are gathered at number 6103 Bloomingdale, Harare.