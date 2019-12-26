Isolated thundershowers expected

Herald Reporter

While sunny and hot conditions will prevail over most of Zimbabwe, isolated thundershowers are expected in some parts of the country today, with the weather expected to be cooler and windy by the weekend.

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said all areas should continue to be mostly sunny and hot with brief cloudy periods that may be coupled with thundershowers in some places.

Towards evening, the MSD said a cool breeze is expected to start attenuating the heat over the south eastern provinces of Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Manicaland.

“Such thundery phenomenon is usually superseded by lightning. This poses a potential threat to persons in an open field as well as the tallest objects such as trees and poles. Household electrical gadgets are also not spared. Gusts of wind pose a danger of unsecure roof tops being blown off,” said MSD in the statement.

It further urged people to avoid standing next to tall objects or being in an open field during a thunderstorm, adding that where possible people must switch off all electrical gadgets to safeguard life and property.

“In the event of strong winds, make an effort to seek shelter in a house or structure that can withstand strong winds.

“Noting that isolated shades are not safe as they are also prone to lightning strikes.

“Children need to be kept in-doors when a thunderstorm approaches or when there is strong wind as they are at risk of lightning or flying objects such as blown off roof sheets,” further reads the statement.

According to the MSD, some places such as Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West received light showers yesterday with Hwange receiving 9mm and Kariba 4mm by yesterday morning.

The department forecasted a normal to above normal rains during the first half of the season (October, November, December).

Some farmers are, however, concerned with the persistent hot and dry conditions which are beginning to affect some crops in different parts of the country.