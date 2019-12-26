State of crops worries farmers

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Most farmers are worried by the state of their crops, which are showing signs of moisture stress.

There has been poor germination in some areas due to the dry conditions while in other areas the germinated crops are wilting as high temperatures persist.

Some farmers have resorted to irrigation while others are failing to irrigate due to load-shedding and low dam levels.

Livestock in southern parts of the country has also been affected, but the condition in northern areas is satisfactory.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union president, Mr Abdul Nyathi confirmed that the situation in most farming areas was worrisome.

“The condition of crops is worrisome. For those farmers who managed to plant, germination took place sparingly because of the heat. Some farmers have resorted to irrigation, but this is being affected by load shedding.

“This season is not looking good. Inputs distribution under from Command Agriculture and Presidential Inputs Scheme was timely and some farmers have already planted. The main challenge is the high temperatures and poor rains.

“The most affected farmers are communal and A1 farmers who rely on rain fed agriculture and do not have irrigation equipment,” he said.

Mr Nyathi said livestock in the northern provinces was good and some were calving but he expressed concern over livestock in southern parts of the country where pastures were scarce.

“The southern parts of the country received rains, but it was not sufficient to ensure that rivers flow and most dams are empty. Pastures had started to improve due to the rains that had been received but due to the high temperatures they are also showing signs of wilting,” he said.

He said tobacco farmers were also experiencing challenges irrigating their crop due to power cuts.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust (ZIWFAT) president Mrs Depinah Nkomo said irrigation was also being affected by high temperatures that were increasing the rate of evaporation.