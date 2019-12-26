Lil Wayne insists everything is ‘all goody’ after private jet reportedly searched by FBI

FILE – In a June 16, 2018 file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands, in Dover, Del. Rap star Lil Wayne says he did not perform as scheduled Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens because he was searched by law enforcement officers. The rapper said on social media Saturday that he would not perform at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens because police “made it mandatory” that he was searched before the show. Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on weapons charges before the show. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Lil Wayne insists everything is “all goody” after his private jet was reportedly searched by the FBI.

The 37-year-old rapper was travelling with several passengers from California to Florida on Monday and his plane was stopped by authorities when he touched down at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after they were said to have been alerted that weapons and marijuana were possibly being transported on the aircraft.

According to the Miami Herald newspaper, officials from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies, boarded the 14-seater jet with a warrant and found cocaine and a gun.

All passengers were told to stay at the scene until the searches were complete and it’s not believed anyone was arrested at the time.

Authorities confirmed to local news outlets that no immediate charges had been filed.

Wayne took to Twitter after the news broke and, referring a previous post cheering on the Green Bay Packers, wrote: “All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!! (sic)”

And defense lawyer Howard Srebnick said the ‘Lollipop’ hitmaker – whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – was “cleared” to leave the scene by investigators.

If anyone had been charged following the search, they could have faced spending Christmas behind bars as under normal protocol, they would have been taken to the Federal Detention Center in Miami until they could have their first appearance in federal court.