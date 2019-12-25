Christmas Day in Harare . . . just another day?

Christmas started on a low note in Harare where there was low human and vehicular traffic.

However, it was business as usual for selected retailers including Econet Wireless shops, fast foods outlets (Chicken Inn and Chicken Slice) and major supermarkets as Food World.

Shoppers grab some meat from a local butchery in Whitecliffe suburb on Christmas Day.

Most pharmacies and boutiques also opened.

A handful of imbibers mostly commuter bus operators started the day in jovial mood drinking at their ranks.

Kodak moments . . . Kids at Whitecliffe in Harare pose for a picture by a street photographer on Christmas day.

When The Herald visited Econet First Street branch there were less than five people being served.

An official from the shop said they they would close business as 12 noon. Their World Remit section also opened for business, although they had limited cash.

There were a few illegal foreign currency traders on the streets who were merry making whilst playing hide and seek with police officers.

Later in the day both human and vehicular traffic increased in the city centre although in some areas the situation appeared tense due to heavy police presence at most bus termini, albeit for the good.

The uniformed forces were smashing windscreens of commuter omnibus and illegal pirate taxis that were picking passengers from undesignated areas around the CBD.

Mr Spencer Chitera, a Harare resident said although the police were out to maintain order and protect the public, the behaviour to smash vehicles was uncalled for.

“We are now being forced to board kombis at Enterprise Road as they are being denied entrance into Fourth Street terminus. Christmas is time for us to have fun,” he said.

Ms Nyasha Mbitamuchi said smashing of windscreens paused danger to commuters.

“We understand kombi drivers are at fault, but police are now risking our lives by smashing windscreens while we are on board,” she said.