2 siblings up for murder

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TWO Marange siblings have been taken to court for striking dead a neighbour they accused of bewitching them and causing them bad luck.

Raster Tagura (27) and Vennah Tagura (18) of Nyamadzawo Village under Chief Marange appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture on Monday and were remanded in custody to January 6, 2020.

They were told to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that on December 20 the two conspired to kill Vennah Matara, because they believed she was a witch.

They went to Matara’s homestead at night, forcibly entered the kitchen hut where she was sleeping with two juveniles and took turns to assault her with wooden logs.

She died instantly .

The death was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the pair.