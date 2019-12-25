Chicken Inn honour legendary Matawu

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn have honoured veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu for graduating with a degree in sports science from the National University of Science and Technology last month.

Matawu, who turned 37 last month, was honoured with the chairman’s award which went with a cash prize of $2 000 and the veteran midfielder said he was yet to decide on his future.

He was honoured at the club’s player of the year awards at a lodge in Bulawayo.

Club chairman Juta Tshuma said as Chicken Inn they were proud of Matawu as the club encouraged its players to invest in education.

“Chicken Inn looks after its players and encourages them to develop themselves. In that regard, we have one of our legendary players Clemence Matawu who we encouraged to pursue a sports science and coaching degree which he completed and graduated last month. For us, it is a great achievement.

Players should be aware that they will not last long in football. They should be prepared for life after the game; that is why we encouraged and helped Matawu in that regard,” Tshuma said.

Midfielder Tichaona Chipunza and defender Xolani Ndlovu shared the player of the year award that carried $15 000 with the latter also claiming $10 000 after he was voted players’ player of the year.

Golden boot winner Clive Augusto got $5 000 for his efforts.

Augusto left Chicken Inn to join Maritzburg United in South Africa in August after scoring 14 goals.

The most exciting player of the year award went to striker Obriel Chirinda, who walked away with $3 000 which was also awarded to the most improved player, left back Nyasha Gurende.

Goalkeeper Pride Zendera won the most disciplined player award, picking up a prize of $3 000.

Striker George Majika got $2 000 for his wonder goal against Hwange at Luveve Stadium on November 16.