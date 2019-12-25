No to Kwalu evictions: Nguluvhe

By Rex Mphisa

BEITBRIDGE East legislator Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF) says he will approach government to stop the eviction of more than 100 families from Kwalu high-density suburb.

The families were given notices to vacate their modern houses because they were built on unserviced stands, where there was no water and sewer reticulation.

Addressing guests at a Christmas party he hosted for Beitbridge’s elderly and those living with disabilities, Nguluvhe said he would ensure no one was evicted.

“We will try and have the local authority get funding to put sewer and water facilities. We have to think of where these people will go if evicted,” he told about 130 elderly people present at the function.

“We know the local authority (Beitbridge Municipality) has no money, but that is not reason enough to evict families.

“I have asked government to consider allocation of 0,001% of Beitbridge revenue earnings towards development of Beitbridge, which is the window of Zimbabwe.”

The Beitbridge Municipality ordered the more than 100 families out of the houses by February next year because they lack sewer and water reticulation.

It is, however, understood the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) ordered the evictions, citing the flouting of environmental impact assessment requirements.

Beitbridge town clerk Loud Ramakgapola referred questions to the engineering department and refused to discuss the order from EMA which prompted council’s decision.

Kwalu residents association chairperson Abel Hindi said for the last three years, Beitbridge Municipality has been promising to connect water to their homes.

“We pay for services, but we have never seen refuse being collected. We have been promised water and sewer connection, but nothing is forthcoming,” Hindi said.

He said most residents had fully paid for their stands.

The Kwalu residents are contemplating staging a demonstration against council and making a High

Court application to compel the local authority to connect water and sewer facilities.

“We offered to pay US$100 per each family to have the facilities provided, but council promised to come back to us, but have not in three years,” Hindi said.

At the party, the elderly danced and made merry after being treated to a sumptuous lunch. Nguluvhe slaughtered a beast.

“Two other businessmen assisted me and I appeal to the business community to extend such gestures to the elderly,” the Beitbridge East legislator said.

A representative of the elderly, 82-year-old Olinah Mbedzi, showered Nguluvhe with praises.

“This is selfless, we have never seen this before, it’s a first. It is hard to believe that in these trying times, elderly people have someone who thinks about them and this is commendable,” she said.