Maruwa eyes Germany course

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

BLACK RHINOS coach Herbert Maruwa is set to attend the UEFA B coaching course in Germany next month but his future at the army football side remains uncertain.

Maruwa is one of the Zimbabwean coaches invited to participate at the globally acclaimed training.

With Zimbabwean trainers having gone for a lengthy period without any refresher courses, the Germany invitation has attracted huge interests locally with Maruwa confirming his participation.

While he goes for this enhancement training, Maruwa’s future with the military side depends on the outcome of the executive meeting set for early January.

The gaffer’s position was supposed to be discussed at the team’s annual meeting held last week in Harare but the executive resolved to have a separate meeting.

Maruwa arrived at Black Rhinos two years ago as replacement to club legend Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa who doesn’t have the requisite CAF A coaching licence.

He managed a strong seventh place last season but slid three places down in the just-ended term.

That, a team which for the better part of the season looked well poised to win the title, would manage to nail a poor 10th place at close of business for the season could be a factor when the executive sits to decide Maruwa’s fate.

“I don’t think we were very poor in the 2019 season. Of course we finished 10th but if one looks at it closely, only five points separate us from the fourth placed team (Ngezi Platinum Stars),” said Maruwa.

“We played so well that we even managed to produce a player good enough to make the Warriors team and good enough to bulldoze his way into the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year — striker Wellington Taderera.

“I think the Uefa B licence will help me grasp a lot in terms of modern trends in football and ultimately help me lead my team to glory.”

Black Rhinos organising secretary Khotso Malumeja confirmed his executive will sit down in January with the technical team on the agenda.

“We are meeting as an executive in January and we will discuss and determine the position of our technical team,” said Malumeja.

“Overall the technical team did a splendid job . . .”

Maruwa could still be retained together with his assistant Thomas Ruzive as the executive election held together with the AGM didn’t produce any major upsets.

Only Wellington Mabhiginye failed to defend his secretary-general’s post after losing by a mile to Edward Mutukwa.