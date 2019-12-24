National herd under threat

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

Government is concerned about continued death of cattle in huge numbers from a combination of tick borne diseases and starvation.

The Government has since engaged development partners to urgently intervene to curb further losses of livestock.

Speaking during a chiefs meeting in Kwekwe last week, Midlands Provincial Veterinary Officer Dr Martin Sibanda said the province had lost livestock from diseases caused by inadequate dipping chemicals.

Government has been failing to provide adequate dipping chemicals since last year, resulting in livestock succumbing to diseases like heart water, red water and tickborne sickness.

Dr Sibanda said his department had engaged Extra and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to find lasting solutions.

“The two organisations will assist Government in preventing further loss.

“The organisations will resuscitate dip tanks and provide supplementary feeds,” said Dr Sibanda.

The first phase of the programme will run in the worst affected districts in Shurugwi, Kwekwe, Gokwe and Mvuma.

Theileriosis (January disease), another deadly disease caused by ticks, was also detected in the province recently, particularly in Mvuma.

Dr Sibanda said January disease had developed a resistant strain.

“We are not sure what it’s capable of doing since it has changed its behaviour. So by continuous dipping of our cattle, we might go a long way in preventing the disease,” said Dr Sibanda.

Chiefs will be involved in the resuscitation of dip tanks, as they are seen as central to saving the national herd.

Dr Sibanda advised farmers to report to extension officers, any cattle deaths.

Chief Weight Gwesela of Zhombe said about 12 000 cattle had succumbed to tick borne diseases.

He bemoaned alleged corruption in the police some of whom were bypassing cattle movement laws.

“We now have corrupt officers who are ignoring laws and regulations, that is why we are having cattle moving freely and spreading diseases just like that,” said Chief Gwesela.

Dr Sibanda said his department had agreed that police clearance should be accompanied by a permit for the movement of cattle.

“As a province we have tightened that clause.

“We now require a permit from the department to clear the cattle of any diseases,” said Dr Sibanda.