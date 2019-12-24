VP Mohadi breaks down at nephew’s burial

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday broke down during the burial of his nephew Abel Muleya (49).

He broke down after his graveside speech and was consoled by family elders.

Muleya became the sixth member of the Mohadi clan to be buried at their Mtetengwe shrine in Beitbridge, this year.

Muleya died at his home in Beitbridge last Friday and is survived by two children.

Addressing over 500 mourners, Vice President Mohadi said it was sad that he was one of the surviving elders left to bury most family members after the death of his father a few years ago.

He said it was important for Zimbabweans to embrace the family unit, which is the foundation of a peaceful and coherent society.

“It is sad that we are gathered here again a few weeks after burying my other nephew Oliver Muleya,” said the Vice President.

“The man we are all gathered to bid farewell here is my late brother Makamba’s eldest son.

“He just collapsed and died the same way my late father did. We have been terribly hit this time around. We have lost six members of the family this year alone.

“To the remaining members let us be strong and have faith in our Lord. It is his time. What the Lord has given he has taken.”

VP Mohadi also expressed sorrow at having missed his youngest brother Steven’s burial while he was in hospital nursing injuries sustained at the White City bombing last year.

Speakers described the late Muleya as a hard worker and a leader.

The burial was also attended by Beitbridge East and West parliamentarians Cdes Albert Nguluvhe and Ruth Maboyi, Zanu-PF Matabeleland South chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni, businessmen, religious leaders and several top civil servants from across Zimbabwe.