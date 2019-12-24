They know it’s Christmas and have retreated to their villages

Tadious Manyepo and Ellina Mhlanga

AFTER a bumper year of ups and downs in their different sports foras, most administrators today take a break to celebrate Christmas Day back in the village.

It’s that time of the year when people from all walks of life across the world take time off their busy schedules to enjoy the holidays and share special moments with their loved ones.

Among these people are sportspersons, who usually invest most of their time in training and competing at various levels.

Some of the local sportspersons yesterday took time to share their plans for the holidays.

Youth, Arts, Sport and Recreation Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire is among sports administrators who will spend their Christmas Day back in the village.

In fact, for the third year running, the youthful leader hosts a musical gig in his village at Makanda in Wedza, with an array of top musicians scheduled to participate at the fête.

Zimbabwe senior netball team captain Felistus Kwangwa said she will be at her rural home with family, who are always supporting her when she is competing.

“I am actually on my way to my rural home in Bikita where I am going to spend the holiday with the Kwangwa family, then I will go to Shurugwi, my mom’s rural home for the New Year’s celebrations.

“It’s very important for me because wherever I am, I know that my family will be rallying behind me. More so, this will be a great opportunity to celebrate my success as a family,” said Kwagwa, who was part of the team that took part at the Vitality Netball World Cup in July in Liverpool, England.

Top karateka Samson Muripo will be spending more of his time in the dojo preparing for next year’s events.

He is expected to compete in the second So-Kyokushin World tournament in Japan next year, and after being crowned world champion in October at the sixth Kyokushin Karate World Cup in Russia, he is not taking any chance ahead of his next assignment.

“I start my day with training even on holidays unless I am sick. Remember we are three months away from the second So-Kyokushin World Karate Championships in Shizuoka, Japan on the 18th and 19th of April, 2020. So training is not an option, but a mandate,” said Muripo, who is currently in South Africa.

Boxer Charles Manyuchi, who is also into farming, said it will be a busy holiday working on his farm.

“No holiday for me this time. Things are tough, so I have to work. Every day is very important to me. As an athlete, I always try to balance my profession and business because there is life after boxing. I should be a champion in the ring and outside the ring.

“I do cattle breeding, goat breeding and this year I am trying castor beans and maize,” Manyuchi said.

Wheelchair racing sensation Margaret Bangajena said this is time to be with her loved ones.

“This Christmas I will be home with my family just relaxing. We will have a braai and just chilling at home,” said Bangajena.

ZDF Queens captain Caroline Matura said after a busy year on the court, she will be spending time with her family and making some special meals.

“This holiday I am taking a break and will have time with the children and family.

“We will be home cooking and I will get to spend some time with my daughter since we don’t usually get much time together, and her grandmother. We will also take some time to go out so that she can have some fun with friends,” said Matura.

It was not a year of roses for the Sports Leaders Association of Zimbabwe, whose workshops recorded a marked decrease in the number of participants owing to the punishing economic environment.

Nevertheless, the institute credited with filling some developmental gaps in the country’s sport made some tremendous strides.

SLIZ president Russell Mhiribidi has been out of the country for the past few months, but he is now back and will celebrate the biggest day on the Christian calendar at home with his family.

“I have just arrived back home from East Africa on a tour of duty. I have been engaged in some studies and subsequently learnt a lot of issues to do with sport management and development,” said Mhiribidi.

“I will be celebrating, but planning for next year as well so I will be at home with family celebrating the happy holidays, but at the same time fine tuning our plans for 2020 which will be a very busy year for the Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe,” said Mhiribidi.

“As a family we have been travelling a lot together, even on business, so we take this opportunity to rest at home away from the madding crowds.

“It wasn’t a very good year for us, but we pulled through nevertheless. We have to rest and refocus. This is time for the family and friends.”

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo will be resting with his family and friends.

“Christmas Day is special and I will spend it with my family and friends. It’s time to relax while being merry with family.

“Let me take this opportunity to say Merry Christmas to all Zimbabweans across the world and wish them a prosperous New Year. We hope for better fortunes in terms of soccer next year.”

Black Rhinos organising secretary Khotso Malumeja is at Lupane in Matabeleland where he intends to spend his holiday with family and friends.

“I am already in the rural areas of Lupane (small resettlement area). I will be spending Christmas with my family. This is time to rest, time to reflect on the year while in a relaxed mood,” said Malumeja.

Zimbabwe Softball Association president Stonard Mapfumo was in India for the past months for his studies.

Softball has been on the rise, with Mapfumo spearheading the formation of the league.

“I have just returned from my studies in India where I was doing Managerial Skills for Academicians and Administrators course.

“I will be taking a break and will be in my rural home of Headlands with my family and friends till January2, 2020,” said Mapfumo.