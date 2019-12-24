SB Moyo backs Sadc chief

Kudakwashe Mugari Deputy News Editor

Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax is right to appeal to all political leaders in Zimbabwe to support national dialogue, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo has said.

In a statement yesterday, he said it was unfortunate, but not surprising that MDC-Alliance spokespersons were attacking Dr Tax.

“Dr Tax is completely on target in her appeal to all political leaders to come together in support of this ongoing national dialogue, aimed at healing the toxic polarisation which continues to divide our nation and providing a viable platform for all to be heard and for all to contribute towards lasting solutions to the many challenges which confront our young nation,’’ he said.

The recent visit to Zimbabwe by former South African president Mr Thabo Mbeki, Dr Moyo said, was reflective of and resonated well with the Sadc region’s support for a fully inclusive national dialogue.

“That is what is needed. That is what His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) has repeatedly called for. That is what the region would hope to see.”

Dr Moyo further said: “Since Dr Tax made her perfectly reasonable comments, MDC-A spokespersons have taken their public utterances and, it seems, their misconceptions surrounding President Mbeki’s efforts, to an altogether different level — perhaps intentionally seeking to undermine his well-intentioned efforts whilst also further exposing the opportunism which often characterises the MDC A and elements of its leadership.’’

He said Dr Tax was merely appealing to all political players — MDC-A included — to put the national interest first and to join the process.

The Government of Zimbabwe fully subscribes to that appeal.

“There can be no going back on the 2018 election outcome.There can be no special dispensation — beyond POLAD — to accommodate any political players,’’ Dr Moyo said.