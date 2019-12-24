Festivities to colour Christmas celebrations

Arts Reporters

The day is finally here.

In Zimbabwe, Christmas is a day of merrymaking with family, relatives and friends with the Christian festival rather neatly coinciding and replacing an older traditional festival to mark the first fruits of the new rainy season and the end of planting.

Some have travelled for holidays to various resorts while others have made their way to their rural homes.

Those that have not travelled will have parties at home while others will certainly go out to have braai.

In Harare, places like Mereki, Zindoga, Fatso, PaHuku and Mega 2 are likely to be hives of activity as people go out to braai and drinking.

A number of events have also been lined up at various venues. Bars, restaurants and family outing places have crafted programmes for the big day.

Below are some of the events that will take place at various places in and outside Harare today and tomorrow.

Christmas party with music stars in Hwedza

The usually sleepy Goneso Village in Wedza will today come alive through dance and music when some of Zimbabwe’s top musicians take part in a massive gig.

The event has become an annual celebration hosted by Wedza South Member of Parliament Tino Machakaire.

Top musicians Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah are expected to headline this year’s event.

Machakaire, who is the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, runs the event through TinMac Foundation.

Also in the line-up is man-of-the-moment, Mambo Dhuterere, whose music has taken showbiz by storm. Other musicians billed to perform include Selmor Mtukudzi, Freeman, Hwinza, Andy Muridzo, Mathias Mhere, Killer T and Sulumani Chimbetu.

Special lunch at Meikles Hotel

Diners who enjoy serene environment will have a special treat at Meikles hotel in the city centre.

The hotel will begin serving the special lunch in their restaurants from 10. 30am – 1.30pm.

It should be an ideal environment for decent family outing.

Family day out at The Mustard Seed

The restaurant that is situated at 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands will offer a family day outing event from 12 noon. The families will be treated to three- course lunch, with entertainment by guitarist Adam Snape.

Festive party in Kadoma

At Odyssey hotel in Kadoma, a Christmas party will be led by DJ Knox.

To enhance the party, people will be allowed to bring in their cooler boxes with their favourite drinks for the all-day event.

Entry to the event will also be free.

Suluman serenades Chegutu

After his performance in Wedza today, Suluman Chimbetu will go to his home area in Chegutu where he is expected to serenade merrymakers at TP Rukato tomorrow.

He has decided to celebrate the festive season with his childhood friends.

The Big Chill in Avondale

As the Christmas mood spills into tomorrow, Florence Chisholm Gardens in Avondale will host the big chill and people from various parts of the city will be expected to chill listening to good music and having their favourite beverages.

The event begins and 12.30 pm and ends at 10pm.

Christmas bells at Tinkabell

Tinkabell Restaurant at Q4 Upton Road in Ardbennie Harare will host a Christmas lunch for families. Soft music and some Christmas carols will accompany the meal.

Fill Up Jongwe Corner

Dancehall musicians Killer T and Freeman will be at Jongwe Corner in Hatfield for a show today. It has been dubbed ‘fill up Jongwe corner’ and merrymakers should expect some good vibes from the chanters.

Seh Calaz, Mambo Dhuterere travel to Glendale

Following the commendable success of their duet, Mambo Dhuterere and Seh Calaz will combine forces for a show at Tsungubvi Hall in Glendale today. Mambo Dhuterere has been rated man-of-the-moment and he will have to prove his mettle at the show.

Dance and music at City Sports Bar

DJs and dance groups will be at City Sports Bar in the city centre for a night of serious music and dance. It will be an all-night party.