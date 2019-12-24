We wish you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Dear Readers,

Just to let you know that there will be news on our onlione news platform The Zimbabwe Mail through out this festive season.

We owe it to our dedicated and committed staff who will find time for you to report and publish news as they break.

The Zimbabwe Media Mail (ZMM) Private Limuted publishers would like to wish everyone in Zimbabwe and Diaspora a peaceful Christmas as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the company of our friends, family and fellow Zimbabweans.

We can afford a few days of reflection afterwards and look forward to a New Year of greater promise and hopefully the reality that our economy might rebound, political players find each other, crime and corruption will dip and we can enjoy not just respite but national pride when we think of other successes that we have achieved as individuals and as a nation under difficult circumstances.

Embedded in this article is video footage of Christmas song by George Michael and Wham – ‘Last Christmas’.

[embedded content]

We thank you all as loyal readers, contributors and as family and pray that next year we can rise together as one.

Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Managing Editor,

Christopher Marimo

On behalf of management and staff