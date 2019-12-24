Harare man deported in Ethiopia over fraudulent passport

Ethiopia – Addis Ababa Bole International Airport

A HARARE man was deported back to Zimbabwe in Ethiopia while on his way to the United Kingdom (UK) due to unlawful possession of travel documents.

Thamsanqa Mpofu was immediately arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport upon arrival into the country on December 21.

Mpofu on Tuesday appeared before Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

At the RGM international airport before leaving for the UK, Mpofu allegedly presented a British passport belonging to one Bootha King Jesse to the immigration officials.

He was allowed entry, upon which he boarded plane to Ethiopia, later connecting to the UK.

When Mpofu was about to leave Ethiopia to the UK, alert Ethiopian immigrations officials discovered that the passport was not his.

He was deported back to Zimbabwe.

There is one witness from the Zimbabwe Immigration Department who is willing to testify.

Mpofu was allowed bail of ZWL100 on the condition that he reports once a week at the Rhodesville Police Station.

He is set to appear before the court on February 25, 2020.