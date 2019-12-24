JUST IN: Enzo Ishall, Rachel J’s “Ngoro” song raises red flag

Arts Reporter

South African based songstress Rachel J and Zimdancehall sensation Enzo Ishall’s song, “Ngoro”, has raised red flags over alleged sexually suggestive and offensive lyric content.

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe has, today, raised concerns and reservations on the appropriateness of some lyrics of the song which is said to be currently played on radio stations. They stated that the song is likely to offend children, parents and society at large.

However efforts to get comments from both artists were fruitless as their mobile phones were not attended. The song together with the video was released two weeks ago and has already been trending on social media, attracting more than 100 000 views.

Although questions were raised soon after its release both artistes defended the song saying it speaks to how women are being viewed and carried in the society, resulting in abuse.