Black market driving Zimbabwe business

HARARE, ZIMBABWE – AUGUST 05: A man holds Zimbabwean Dollar Bond Notes on August 05, 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials have announced the re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF). The election was the first since Robert Mugabe was ousted in a military coup last year, and featured a close race between Mnangagwa and opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC Alliance). Deadly clashes broke out earlier in the week following the release of parliamentary election results, amid allegations of fraud by Chamisa and MDC supporters. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The black market for foreign currency is driving business in the country, with nearly all businesses and travellers in Zimbabwe obtaining their requirements from the illegal market, a survey by the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) has shown.

The government set up an interbank market in February this year for foreign currency trade, but the platform has been hit by shortages of hard currency.

In its survey titled Government’s failure to restore sanity in the financial sector: A case of illegal money changers, ACT-SA said travellers and businesses acquire foreign currency from the black market, even though they know it’s illegal.

“Considering that 100% of the respondents obtained foreign currency from the black market, a follow-up question, was asked on whether they were aware that buying from the black market was illegal. Again, all the respondents (100%) pointed out that they were fully aware of the illegal nature of transacting at the black market,” ACT-SA said.

“That said, they have no choice since their banks do not give foreign currency. Another follow-up question was asked on why businesses and travellers, among others, prefer buying foreign currency from the black market than banks and bureau de changes.

“This was testified by 50% of the respondents, while another group of respondents feel that there is no paperwork and questions asked at the black market than at local banks and bureau de changes.”

ACT-SA added that one of the reasons for illegal money changers not being arrested is that the majority of them are politically linked.

“Regardless of the illegal nature of the black market, the participants are not arrested. The research sought to understand, why there were no arrests against illegal money changers, among other players in the black market,” the report read.

“A significant majority (60%) pointed out that illegal money changers are politically connected and, hence, are not being arrested. There are no arrests because of the fact that there is no law outlawing the changing of money in the streets.”

The research also showed that the law enforcement agents were to blame for the existence of the black market because of inaction or the turning of a blind eye to the illegal activities.