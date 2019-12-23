President visits Kwekwe market

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

President Mnangagwa yesterday afternoon took people at the Kwekwe long-distance bus terminus by surprise when he visited and bought eats from vendors.

He alighted from his motorcade and headed straight towards the marketplace and bought groundnuts, snot apples (matohwe) and maize cobs. Commuters, kombi crews and vendors jostled to catch a glimpse of the President at the marketplace.

The President took time to listen to concerns raised by vendors.

The President was accompanied by State Security Minister Owen Ncube.

Patricia Moyo, who sold groundnuts to President Mnangagwa, said he paid using local currency and asked her about the challenges she was facing.

“We heard his motorcade and suddenly he appeared. I was elated when he headed straight to my market where he asked how much I was charging. After I told him, he took money out his pocket and paid. I even gave him change,” she said.

She was happy to have told her problems to the highest office in the land.

“I am hoping that he is going to address our challenges like he promised. I, for one, told him the problems we are facing and he promised to look into them,” said Moyo.

A commuter omnibus operator, Thabani Sibanda, said he never thought the President would visit a market place and bus terminus.