Govt to meet transport costs for food relief deliveries: Ziyambi

Justice, Legal and parliamentary Affairs Minister Mr Ziyambi Ziyambi

GOVERNMENT will meet transport costs for food being distributed to villagers in need of aid following indications that most villagers are struggling to raise money to pay transporters, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

According to the State media; Ziyambi was speaking at Gwihwa Primary School in Hurungwe this Sunday, where he attended a joint Unity Day and victory celebrations for the area’s legislator, Ngoni Masenda, said army and DDF vehicles will now be used to ferry the food to communities in need.

“The army and DDF trucks will bring the grain to communities for free. We no longer want the beneficiaries to keep on paying transport fees for the distributed food. This is the agreed government position,’’ said Hon Ziyambi.

He also condemned Umthwakazi, an organization calling for the establishment of a separatist state in the Matabeleland region, saying Zimbabwe is a unitary state.

A member of the Zanu PF National Youth League Executive, Sibongile Sibanda said the Unity Accord signed on 22 December in 1987 has helped remove tribal barriers, while the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs, Mary Mliswa lauded the Unity Accord for bringing peace which is a prerequisite for national development.

“No tribe is superior or better than the other. The only difference is that people speak different languages but we are all Zimbabweans. The joint event was attended by several senior ruling party politicians from Mashonaland West province, she said.