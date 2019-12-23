Muridzo ‘snubs’ promoter’s bash

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

CONTEMPORARY singer Andy Muridzo snubbed Bindura music promoter Nyasha Muwomba’s 38th birthday bash on Saturday night despite having agreed payment terms.

Instead of travelling to Club 1160 in Bindura, the Dherira hit maker decided to perform in Beitbridge, leaving Muwomba, popularly known as Bhanyaz in the music circles, with no choice but to host a DJ’s clash.

Club 1160 manager Munyaradzi Casper Muza described Muridzo as lacking professionalism by double booking.

“We feel robbed by Muridzo; they promised to come for the birthday bash and we made posters, paid police for security and gave him fuel and he decided to snub the show on the eleventh hour,” fumed Muza.

“That is very unprofessional. We know artistes this festive season will be greedy and have double bookings which is bad for the industry.”

The Jeetaz band manager Ronald Mujuru told NewsDay Life &Style that there was poor communication as they had postponed the Bindura show to a later date.

“We postponed the Bindura show because we had another show in Beitbridge and there was poor communication for the birthday bash since Bhanya’s manager had talked to our co-ordinator Onismo Sign,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party proceeded well with scores of revellers getting free beer, meat and cake from the music promoter.

Bindura disc jockey Mark Zinyama, popularly known as DJ Foxxy, was voted the best spinner on the decks and walked away with US$150.