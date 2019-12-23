Pasuwa wins Malawi title again

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FORMER Dynamos and Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa (picture)lifted the Malawi Super League title for the second successive season after guiding his Nyasa Big Bullets side to an emotional 2-0 victory over TN Stars on the final day of the league programme yesterday.

This meant closest challengers Wanderers’ 3-0 away win to Mlatho Mponela on the same day, counted for nothing as the Zimbabwean wrote another glorious page for the biggest club in Malawian football and his own history. He has won the league title in his last six seasons as a club coach.

He won four successive championships with Harare football giants Dynamos from 2011 to 2014 before leading the Zimbabwe senior soccer team to the 2017 African Cup of Nations and then left to join Nyasa Big Bullets after almost two years on the sidelines. He joined the Malawi football giants in the middle of the campaign and led them to their 14th title in the TNM Super League.

It was an emotional victory for Pasuwa whose side was playing catch up for the better part of the season.

But once they got to the top of the table, Bullets showed an unbreakable resolve to maintain their grip and were eventually crowned champions for the 15th time, making them the most successful club in the history of the league.

They went into the match three points clear of the rivals with the win taking their points tally to 70, one ahead of Be Forward Wanders.

Pasuwa’s men, who have turned Kamuzu Stadium into a virtual fortress, remain the only club unbeaten at home.

The latest achievement represents another milestone for the unassuming coach who is still a revered football figure at his former club Dynamos, where he helped the club reach the final of the prestigious Caf African Champions League in 1998 only to lose 4-2 to Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast in hugely controversial

circumstances.