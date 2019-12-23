2 women, juvenile steal 33 chickens from police camp

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

TWO WOMEN and one male juvenile from Bulawayo have appeared in court for allegedly stealing 33 chickens worth $2 310 from Ross Camp Police in Bulawayo.

Siphilisiwe Francisco (35) Isabel Nyoni (23) and a 15-year-old juvenile were not asked to plead to a charge of stock theft when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu on Friday last week.

They were remanded out of custody to January 9.

The court heard that on December 16 at night, Francisco, Nyoni and the juvenile broke into Ntongenhle Mudenda’s fowl run at Ross Camp and stole 33 Hyline layer chickens. They went away unnoticed and placed the chickens in Francisco’s bedroom.

Mudenda and Francisco are neighbours at the camp.

On the same day at around 6am, Mudenda discovered the theft and reported the matter at Mzilikazi Police Station, leading to investigations that resulted in the arrest of the

three.

The value of stolen live chickens was $2 310 and nothing was recovered.