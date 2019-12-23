No unity to celebrate: Chamisa

BY MOSES MATENGA

OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said there was no unity in the country because President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has failed to unite the people and accused it of persecuting those with genuine grievances.

Speaking on the day to commemorate unity following the signing of the Unity Accord by the late former President Robert Mugabe, representing Zanu and the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo’s PF Zapu, to end Gukurahundi that saw 20 000 being killed in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces, Chamisa said Mnangagwa has failed on the basics of unity and there was nothing to celebrate.

“It cannot be unity when you beat up people for saying they are hungry. If doctors say they are incapacitated and they want money, you fire them, when teachers say they want money, you set dogs on them. Is that unity?” Chamisa asked.

“It cannot be unity when it appears there are two countries in one. Unity shouldn’t be between parties for power, but it must be about institutions and for the good of everyone, tribes, religion, all provinces, seeing there is something for them.”

He said he was against unity that “demonises and brutalises others” as is the case.

“Unity is important, but they think it is partisan. There is no unity when you can’t resolve issues and hold free and fair elections,” Chamisa added.

But Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo maintained the “unity” in the country since 1987 was the glue to any stability, development and prosperity.

He, however, said there was little happening across the country to celebrate the important day.

“It is most disheartening to note that although December 22 is a public holiday in honour of the Unity Accord, there are no visible activities across the country depicting such a political milestone. The young people know virtually nothing about this day,” Khaya Moyo said.

Tyson Wabantu leader Saviour Kasukuwere said unity was not the absence of conflict.

“Unity is not the absence of conflict, but the ability to manage differences and diversity amongst and within society. Unity should be about providing leadership to heal and develop the nation. Courage to move is essential than empty rhetoric,” he said.

Mnangagwa celebrated Unity Day at his farm in Kwekwe where he hosted members of the Political Actors’ Dialogue (Polad).

Polad members reportedly requested for a meeting at a more relaxed place and opted for Mnangagwa’s farm.

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe, National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku were some of the players present at the Zanu PF leader’s farm.