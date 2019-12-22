POLAD members chronicle successes

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

Political parties under the auspices of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) will within a few weeks have a proper information unit to publicise their successes.

POLAD co-convener Retired Justice Selo Nare said participants had noticed with concern the negative publicity by parties pushing for exclusive dialogue.

Some of POLAD’s major successes include visiting Cyclone Idai victims and helping to mobilise resources for the affected communities “a major milestone by POLAD”.

“Another major highlight was the positive response by Government in subsiding mealie-meal after POLAD’s engagement with responsible ministers. The response by SADC to POLAD in solidarity with the Government on the unconditional removal of sanctions was also a major success,” he said.

A report on progress and the need for further action were crafted when political leaders met in Kadoma on Saturday to discuss achievements and challenges during the year.

It was presented to President Mnangagwa during their Unity Day meeting yesterday.

Said Justice Nare: “POLAD also noted the spirited disinformation campaign by parties outside POLAD and has resolved to activate its information response mechanism as a matter of urgency.”

He said there was need to strengthen unity of purpose, peace and political tolerance as the aspects constituted an important foundation for national dialogue.

Justice Nare said the Kadoma meeting also raised concern on the increases in fuel prices, school fees, rents and the cost of some basic commodities, along with challenges of diminishing incomes, electricity outages and eroded pensions, among other issues.

Chair of the POLAD monitoring and evaluation subcommittee Mr Nickson Nyikadzino, who is also MDC-T secretary-general, said POLAD members now understood economic challenges better through engagement with stakeholders.

“Through capacity building workshops and engagements with the ministers responsible for Finance; and Industry and Commerce, as well as the Reserve Bank Governor, I should say we now have a clear understanding of the problems that we face as a nation and that we help in luring investors and telling them about the good things about our country,” said Mr Nyikadzino.

He said the formation of POLAD and the crafting of clearcut guidelines was a major success as it enabled different political parties to deliberate issues affecting the economy.

“We have achieved a lot against all odds, but most of it has gone unnoticed. We have therefore agreed that by the second week of January next year, we should have crafted a department that is responsible for publishing our works,” said Mr Nyikadzino.