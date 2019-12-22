Harvest House choir drops new album

Senior Arts Reporter

In August last year, Harvest House International Church Super Choir dropped their debut live DVD dubbed “Genesis”.

As the name states, this was the beginning of many works to follow. The album, “At The Altar”, combines rhumba, reggae, RnB, traditional tracks and even a bit of Afro-fusion.

Skipping a track will be simply because there is specific ministry one will be looking for, otherwise it is one of those projects that you would just let flow from start till end.

One good factor about Harvest Music project is that it is being spearheaded by the founder of Harvest House International Church, Bishop Colin Nyathi. The majority of the songs in the album are fresh from the oven.

The trend of recycling material already in the public domain is not perpetuated.

There is a demonstration that there are amazing songwriters among Zimbabwe’s gospel music fraternity.

This is well articulated in the song “Uyigcine” which was sung and written by Brian Kumuzamu.

So prolific is his writing that one of the tracks he wrote from the 2018 offering, “Genesis”, “Bananinda Igazi” and was sung by the energetic Sipho Ncube aka Snowy, won Best Gospel Song at the 2019 Skyz Metro FM Music Awards.

Another track which stands out is the opening song written by Victor Sitotombe, “Ikoko”.

Kudos to the band and producers for their beautiful arrangement on this track.

All parts in the choir come out so sweetly, producing a soothing melody to the soul of the listener.

Wenyasha Chingono comes in hot with his track, “Mbiri”, a good worship tune.

Still on an intimate note, Takesure Zamar Ncube combines with Joyous Celebrations Ntombela Mthethwa on the song “Mutsvene”.

This song “Tear” opened the heavens on both days of recording and launching it.

The same atmosphere is captured even on the DVD and CD.

Other songs to look out for are the reggae tune “You are Faithful”, “Yahweh” and the “Vatsvene Praise Medley”.

However, the one thing is still lacking for this choir is marketing.

There is no buzz on the market about their products.

Whilst they are really good, the strategy of getting them to the masses needs to be re-jigged.

A lot of people in Zimbabwe know of Joyful Praise Choir, which started off at more or less the same time as the Harvest Music Choir, but they have managed to penetrate the market very well and they are now a recognisable gospel outfit in the nation.

The Harvest Music Choir has the potential to shine just like their aforementioned peers, all that is needed is a strategy of how to get the music to the masses.